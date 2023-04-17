Will give 4 lakh but...: Bihar CM on ex gratia for hooch tragedy victims' kin

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced to pay ₹4 lakh for the kin of victims who died in the hooch tragedy in Bihar’s East Champaran district only if the families provided in writing that they were in favour of Bihar's alcohol ban. The Opposition parties in Bihar including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have criticised the Nitish Kumar-led government for not being able to control hooch tragedies. (PTI)

Nitish Kumar said, “This is a sad incident. We'll provide ₹4 lakhs to the families of the deceased, from CM relief fund but they should provide in writing that they are in favour of alcohol ban in the state and that they're against drinking alcohol.”

The Nitish Kumar government had banned the sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar in 2016.

As of Monday morning, the death toll in the liquor tragedy rose to 26 and 20 others were undergoing treatment.

Bihar Police has said that over 25 people have been arrested in the case. Strict disciplinary action has been taken against 11 police personnel and SHOs of 4 police stations have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

The Opposition parties in Bihar including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have criticised the Nitish Kumar-led government for not being able to control hooch tragedies.

The leader of the Opposition in the state Vijay Kumar Sinha said on Sunday, “It is a carnage due to the inability of the administration to check spurious liquor from reaching the people. During the RJD regime, Bihar was infamous for massacres. Now, it is a different kind of carnage and chief minister Nitish Kumar should take moral responsibility for this. The kin of the victims should be given compensation, as it was not their fault. It is the failure of the administration. Had the government learned lessons from the Saran hooch tragedy and taken prompt action, such a situation would not have arisen.”

In December last year after the hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran district, Nitish Kumar had said that the tragedy was an examble of how if drinking alcohol leads to death. He also faced severe backlash from the opposition for losing his temper in the state assembly after continous attack from opposition memebers and saying, “Sharabi ho gaye ho tum” (You all have become drunkards).

