Will India stop oil imports from Iran as directed by Donald Trump: Congress asks PM Modi

The Congress on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan whether the government will stop oil imports from Iran as asked by US President Donald Trump and given that scenario what impact it will have on petrol prices and national interests.

“Will the Prime Minister and Petroleum Minister tell the nation if they will adhere to the US decision asking to stop oil imports from Iran and its impact on petro prices and national interests?,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

The US has told India and other countries to cut oil imports from Iran to “zero” by November 4 or face sanctions, making it clear that there would be no waivers to anyone.

Iran is India’s third-largest oil supplier behind Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Iran supplied 18.4 million tonnes of crude oil during April 2017 and January 2018 (first 10 months of 2017-18 fiscal).

Last month Trump withdrew the US from the landmark Iran nuclear deal, re-imposing US sanctions that had been suspended in return for curbs on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Washington is stepping up pressure on all countries, including India and China, to completely stop buying oil from Iran.