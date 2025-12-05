Will IndiGo passengers get full refund amid mass cancellation? What airlines' rules say

IndiGo’s nationwide operational meltdown entered its fourth straight day on Friday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and airports scrambling to manage crowds. IndiGo operations hit nationwide; what the airlines' policy say about refunds and alternate flights(File photo/PTI)

Delhi saw the worst disruption, with all IndiGo flights cancelled till midnight (23:59), affecting 235 departures. All flight departures from Chennai airport also remained cancelled till 6 pm. Follow IndiGo flight status LIVE updates

Bengaluru airport reported 52 incoming and 50 outgoing cancellations, while Hyderabad saw 92 IndiGo flights scrapped through the day. In total, the crisis has pushed over 1,000 cancellations in just four days.

Why Indigo flights are cancelled

The airline’s trouble began earlier this week after an Airbus A320 software update advisory caused a chain of delays, pushing several flights into late-night operations. The situation escalated when the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms kicked in, restricting crew hours.

IndiGo later admitted to the aviation regulator DGCA that the mass cancellations were linked to planning gaps during Phase 2 of the new FDTL rules, and reportedly said normal operations may only resume by February 10 next year.

The carrier, which runs over 2,200 flights daily across India and international routes, said its teams were “working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilise as quickly as possible”.

IndiGo added that it was offering alternate travel arrangements or refunds wherever applicable and urged passengers to check real-time flight status before leaving for the airport.

What IndiGo’s refund policy says

IndiGo says passengers are eligible for a free date or time change, or a full refund, if their flight is cancelled, the departure time is moved forward by an hour or more, or if the flight is delayed by at least two hours.

Travellers can use the airline’s ‘Plan B’ option on its website to choose another flight or initiate a refund.

Once processed, refunds reflect in the passenger’s account within seven business days. For tickets booked through travel agents, customers must reach out to the respective agency to complete the refund process.

What are your rights under DGCA rules

With thousands of travellers caught in the chaos, here is what the law says:

Are you entitled to ₹ 5,000– ₹ 10,000 compensation?

Yes—but only if the airline fails to inform you of a cancellation at least 2 weeks before departure. If IndiGo did not notify you in time, or if you missed a connecting flight booked on the same ticket, you are legally owed compensation plus a full refund.

DGCA’s compensation slabs:

Flights up to 1 hour: ₹5,000 (or basic fare + fuel charge, whichever is lower)

Flights 1–2 hours: ₹7,500 (or basic fare + fuel charge, whichever is lower)

Flights over 2 hours: ₹10,000 (or basic fare + fuel charge, whichever is lower)

Passengers also have the option to skip the alternate flight IndiGo offers and claim a full refund if their flight is cancelled or delayed by more than six hours. As per DGCA rules, refunds must be processed immediately for cash or bank transfers, while credit card refunds should be completed within seven days.

If your compensation or refund claim is rejected, lodge a complaint via: AirSewa portal/app – the government’s main grievance channel or at the DGCA nodal officers at major airports.