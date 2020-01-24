‘Will learn from each of you’: PM to kids who won national awards

india

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 23:31 IST

Speaking to awardees of the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said each one of them was an inspiration and he will learn from them. The children, in the age group of five to 18 years, were awarded by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 22. The awardees will also participate in the Republic Day Parade.

“You may be young, but the work you have done is praiseworthy. I am proud to see the way in which you are fulfilling your duties towards society and the nation. It gives me that extra energy and the push to work harder when I hear the stories of bravery and achievements of our young comrades,” Modi said. “You should tell all your friends about your work. I feel inspired when I heard about the kind of work all of you have achieved. I have learnt a lot from you.”

The 49 awardees, from various states, including one each from Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, were awarded for excellence in six categories — art and culture, innovation, scholastic, social service, sports and bravery.

Modi asked the children to speak to others in the peer group about their achievements. “These awards are meant to encourage young minds like you, attracting students from across the country. All of you are heroes and inspiration to them. Children in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Nagaland will be inspired,” he told them.

He also warned the children to not let fame lull them into complacency. “Success is of two kinds: Some continue doing good work, while others think there is nothing left to achieve. Some take recognition as inspiration to achieve greater heights. I want you to continue to do greater work, remember you have a lot to do for the nation yet,” he said

The children, who were awarded Rs 1 lakh each, will now be guests at the Republic Day Parade.

Among these, the 22 children who were awarded under the bravery category were also feted by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House. Among the 22 awardees this year is a posthumous one.

“These brave children deserve our best wishes for their acts of exemplary courage and extraordinary bravery. They have saved lives and served society by putting their lives in danger. I feel that there cannot be a greater service than saving the life of human beings,” Birla said.