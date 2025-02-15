Will Maha Kumbh 2025 dates be extended? Prayagraj DM responds

The district magistrate (DM) of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has clarified that the Maha Kumbh will conclude on its original end date of February 26, amid rumours that the date has been ‘extended.’ In response to the increasing number of devotees attending the current Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, new bathing and transportation rules were imposed.

Prayagraj DM Ravindra Kumar Mandhad blamed ‘anti-social elements’ for spreading the fake news and said the devotees should not pay attention to it.

Mandhad told news agency ANI, “This is a rumour, and the end date for the Maha Kumbh Mela will be the 26th of February. I have said in the past as well that till the administration or government officially extends the date, one should not pay attention to rumours.”

He added, “Anti-social elements of the society are creating confusion among the people. They use social media to spread such rumours, and people have to face problems. So, do not pay attention.”

The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 in Prayagraj. Its final day coincides with the festival of Maha Shivratri on February 26.

By the evening of February 14, the 33rd day of the Maha Kumbh, more than 50 crore devotees (including foreign nationals) had taken a dip in the holy Triveni Sangam (the meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna and the legendary Saraswati rivers) in Prayagraj.

This is more than the population of all but two countries (India and China), making Maha Kumbh 2025 the largest congregation in human history for any religious, cultural, or social event.

On Friday alone, over 92 lakh pilgrims had taken a dip till 6 pm, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Before the Maha Kumbh, it was estimated that the total footfall would be around 40 crore to 45 crore.