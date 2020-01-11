‘Will make sure that CDS is a success’, says army chief General Naravane

Updated: Jan 11, 2020

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday said that the newly created post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was a very big step towards integration among three services.

“The formation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and creation of Department of Military Affairs is a very big step towards integration and we on our part will make sure that this is a success,” General Naravane said at a media briefing.

General Naravane’s predecessor General Bipin Rawat was appointed the country’s first CDS to head the newly created department of military affairs on December 30 with a mandate to bring in convergence in functioning of the Army, Navy and Air Force and boost India’s military prowess.

Referring to China enhancing its military infrastructure, the army chief said the Indian Army is prepared to deal with challenges along northern border.

“We are initiating rebalancing of preparedness along northern border, including moving advanced weapon systems,” he said.

He also underlined Siachen’s strategic importance in India’s defence.

“Siachen is very important to us where one formation is looking after western and northern fronts. It is strategically important. It is from there where collusion can happen,” he said.

General Naravane said the focus of training will be on preparing soldiers for future wars which will be network-centric and complex. “We will have to train for the future and that is where the emphasis of our training will be.”

The army chief also said that “allegiance to Constitution should guide us in all times”.

He described the Line of Control (LoC) In Kashmir as “very active” but the army’s alertness to act quickly on intelligence inputs has ensured that the efforts of Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) have been foiled.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)