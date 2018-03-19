 Will not compromise with politics that divides society, says Nitish Kumar | india news | Hindustan Times
Will not compromise with politics that divides society, says Nitish Kumar

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar said his party will not compromise with the people who are trying to divide the society.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) rebel leader Narendra Singha is being greeted by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar after he joined JD(U) in Patna on Monday.
Without naming its ally Bharatiya Janata Party, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday he will not compromise with politics that divides society.

The Janata Dal (United) president told the media that his party will not compromise with the people who are trying to divide the society.

On being questioned about the repeated incidents of communal tension in the state, he said he and his party have their own stand on social harmony and unity in the society.

“We will not side with divisive politics,” he said.

He said there is communal harmony and an atmosphere of peace in Bihar.

