Will oppose entry of ‘creamy layer’ criteria in quota for SCs/STs: NDA ally

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday opposed any move to apply the “creamy layer” criteria to reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) days after the historic Supreme Court verdict on sub-classifications within these communities for broader quota benefits. New Delhi: Union minister Ramdas Athawale opposed introduction of creamy layer in SC/ST quota.

"The reservation for SCs/STs is based on caste. The Republican Party of India (Athawale) will strongly oppose any move to apply the criteria of creamy layer to reservation for SCs and STs," said Athawale, whose party is part of the BJP-led NDA.

A seven-judge constitution bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, ruled on Thursday with a 6:1 majority that states can further sub-classify SCs and STs to ensure quotas for the most disadvantaged castes within these groups. Four of the six judges supporting this decision wrote separate judgments suggesting the exclusion of the creamy layer from reservation benefits.

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment welcomed the Supreme Court's decision, stating it would provide justice to the more backward castes within SCs and STs. He also called for similar sub-classifications for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and general category members.

Supreme Court justice B.R. Gavai said that states must develop a policy to identify the creamy layer among SCs and STs and exclude them from reservation benefits.

"When the nine-judge bench in Indra Sawhney decided that applying such a test for OBCs would promote equality as per the Constitution, why shouldn't this test also apply to SCs and STs?" he asked.

The creamy layer refers to individuals above a certain income level— ₹8 lakh per annum for OBCs—who are excluded from quota benefits.

Chief justice Chandrachud and justices Vikram Nath, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Misra, and Satish Chandra Sharma supported Justice Gavai's opinion.

