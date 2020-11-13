Will Owaisi’s AIMIM be an X factor in Bengal? Trinamool says it won’t be easy

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 13:37 IST

Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s announcement that it will contest the 2021 West Bengal polls has put a spotlight on the crucial Muslim vote in the state. Owaisi’s critics say AIMIM will end up splitting the voters and thus help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which seeks to replace Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) in power.

Owaisi’s announcement about contesting West Bengal polls on Tuesday came on the day his party registered its best electoral performance outside its stronghold of Hyderabad by winning five seats in Bihar. Owaisi has alleged that the Muslims faced neglect in the poll-bound state.

Also read | The rise of Asaduddin Owaisi

Muslims accounted for West Bengal’s 27.01% population as per the 2011 census and the community plays a decisive role in 120 out of 294 assembly seats in the state, according to surveys by the BJP and election strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-Pac. Banerjee roped in Kishore for the 2021 poll preparations after the BJP made major inroads into the state by winning 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

Muslims are concentrated in Murshidabad (66.28%), Malda (51.27%), North Dinajpur (49.92%), South 24 Parganas (35.57%), and Birbhum (37.06%) districts in West Bengal. In Darjeeling, Purulia, and Bankura, where the BJP won Lok Sabha seats last year, Muslims account for less than 10% of the population.

A central AIMIM functionary said they were conducting a survey and will accordingly take a final decision on the number of seats they will contest in Bengal. “We are collecting data for a ground-level research,” said the functionary who also campaigned in Bihar and did not wish to be named.

TMC leader Saugata Roy said the AIMIM is known as a party that splits Muslim votes to ultimately help the BJP. “Owaisi is a good Parliamentarian who raises Islamic issues but he will not be able to do anything in Bengal.” He called AIMIM a Hyderabad-based party of Urdu-speaking Muslims. “Muslims in Bengal do not speak Urdu. It took Owaisi three attempts to win five seats in Bihar. Do not expect him to win seats in Bengal.”

The AIMIM functionary reacted to Roy’s comments, asking if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks Bengali. “And yet the BJP and the Congress have won seats in Bengal. Our leaders on the ground will campaign and contest the polls in Bengal. They speak Bengali.”

BJP’s state minority front president, Ali Hossain, dismissed suggestions that his party needs AIMIM to make a dent in the TMC’s Muslim vote bank. “It is a wrong perception that the TMC gets all the Muslim votes while the BJP is supported only by Hindus. The 2019 Lok Sabha poll results clearly established this.”

He said in Malda South constituency, where 64% of people are Muslims, their Hindu candidate Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury got 40% votes and lost to the Congress by a margin of only 8,000 votes. “Similarly, in the Jangipur constituency, where Muslims account for 82% of the population, the BJP’s first Muslim woman candidate Mafuza Khatun got 3,17,000 votes but lost to the TMC. Neither of these could have been possible had Muslims not voted for the BJP. Where was AIMIM in 2019?” asked Hossain.

Hossain said the BJP will get 5-10 % Muslim votes in 2021 even if the AIMIM contests. “Our slogan is that a BJP government is required in the interest of Muslims. Today, 350 Muslim families joined our party at Ghatal in West Midnapore. Tomorrow, we will organise the BJP’s biggest Muslim rally in Howrah,” said Hossain.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Md Salim said Owaisi cannot be a factor in Bengal politics unless he is promoted by the media and the BJP. “Hundreds of movements are taking place in Bengal but the focus is on Owaisi. This is how Gorkha leader Subash Ghising rose in the Darjeeling hills in the 1980s and the movement for a separate state started,” said Salim.