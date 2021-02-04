Will remove misinformation around Covid-19, false claims about vaccine: Facebook
Social media giant Facebook on Thursday said it is focused on removing misinformation around Covid-19, including false claims related to vaccines, as part of its efforts to ensure user safety protection.
Facebook Product Policy Manager, Misinformation Alice Budisatrijo said while it isn't appropriate for a company to decide whether the information is true or false, it is essential that people have access to credible information.
"We don't believe that it's appropriate for a US technology company, or anyone to determine what is true and what is false. So, whether it's private companies, governments, if any single actor gets to decide what's true and false, this creates potential overreach and unhealthy power imbalance," she said during a virtual briefing.
Also, there can be different degrees of truth or people can have different opinions about what is true or false, Budisatrijo said.
"However, we take our responsibility seriously...We are a service for more than 2 billion people around the world. So we know how essential it is for people to have access to credible information, and for us to remove harmful content," she said.
Referring to Facebook's community standards as a "living document", Budisatrijo said these guidelines constantly evolve to keep pace with changing online behaviours.
"...as part of our response to the Covid pandemic, we have clarified our policy guidelines to apply our policy to harmful claims related to this global health emergency. This started since January last year at the beginning of the pandemic and it has continuously evolved," she said.
Budisatrijo explained that Facebook removes Covid-19 misinformation that could contribute to physical harm, including false cures, false treatments, false information about the availability of essential services, such as hospitals, hospital beds, or the location and severity of the outbreak.
"We also prohibit false claims related to Covid vaccines, because especially now that we know the Covid vaccines are starting to get approved and rolled out in many countries. So claims about the safety, efficacy, serious side effects, ingredients and conspiracy theories about the vaccines, will remove them as well," she said.
Budisatrijo noted that between March and October last year, the social media platform - which works with a number of third-party fact-checkers - removed 12 million pieces of Covid-19 misinformation that fall under these claims.
Besides, around 167 million pieces of content had a warning label applied related to Covid-19 misinformation.
The company said nearly 95 per cent of the time people who saw warning labels around Covid-19 misinformation, did not click through the links and were therefore not exposed to false information.
The executive acknowledged that there is still scope for further enhancing these efforts. "Even with the combination of artificial intelligence and the human reviewers that we have all over the world, we can never 100 per cent guarantee that content that violates our policies is not on the platform," she said.
On the decision to remove former US President Donald Trump from the platform, Budisatrijo said no politician was exempt from Facebook's community standards, including those on violence and incitement.
She said people should be able to see content from politicians, especially in democratic societies, but if the content violates community standards and has offline risks that needs to be removed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India again asks Sri Lanka to stick to commitments on developing port terminal
- India, Japan and Sri Lanka had signed an agreement in 2019 on jointly developing the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear bail plea of comedian Munawar Faruqui tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: BJP replicating Tripura model in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight-year-old girl found murdered in Kolkata day after she went missing
- Locals alleged that someone known to the victim committed the crime because it would be difficult for anyone to kidnap a child from the lane which remains crowded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air 'very poor' for third day in row in NCR region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP trying to repeat Tripura-model in poll-bound Bengal, says CM Mamata
- In West Bengal, at least 23 sitting MLAs and former legislators, a majority of them from the ruling TMC, have joined the BJP since 2019. Recently, at least two former ministers and ex-TMC leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee joined the BJP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snow disrupts traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway
- Srinagar-bound light motor vehicles from Nagrota in Jammu district were allowed to proceed at 11 am on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan makes Covid test mandatory to participate in religious festivals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16 out of 25 high courts resume physical hearing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To US comments on farmers’ protest, India mentions Capitol Hill violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Taken note': MEA refers to Capitol violence, reacting to US statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will remove misinformation around Covid-19, false claims about vaccine: Facebook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India ready to supply weapons systems to countries in Indian Ocean Region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh is German citizen: Centre again tells court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two elephants killed in Odisha's Sundargarh district after being hit by train
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox