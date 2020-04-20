e-paper
Home / India News / Will stand by Maldives in this ‘challenging time’: PM Modi tells President Solih

Will stand by Maldives in this ‘challenging time’: PM Modi tells President Solih

In a telephonic conversation, the leaders talked about the “health and economic challenges” the coronavirus pandemic poses for the Maldives.

india Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives, over the prevailing coronavirus situation in the island nation.

In a telephonic conversation, the leaders talked about the “health and economic challenges” the coronavirus pandemic poses for the Maldives.

The Prime Minister tweeted about his conversation with President Solih and said that India will stand by the Maldives in this “challenging time”.

“The special bond between India and Maldives strengthens our resolve to fight this common enemy together. India will stand by its close maritime neighbour and friend in this challenging time,” the Prime Minister tweeted out.

This comes a day after President of Kazakhstan, Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, thanked India and PM Modi “for the donation of medical supplies to Kazakhstan to contain the coronavirus”.

“Sincerely thank the Government of India and personally Prime Minister @NarendraModi for the donation of medical supplies to Kazakhstan to contain the coronavirus. This high mark of friendship & solidarity is made even at a time when India banned export of drugs abroad. @MEAIndia,” Toqayev tweeted out.

PM Modi replied in a tweet, “India and Kazakhstan are strategic partners and cooperation and demonstration of solidarity during such challenging times further strengthens the bond of friendship between the two countries”.

India has reported 1553 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Monday morning. The ministry updated the coronavirus tally in the country to 17,265. The figure includes 14,175 active cases, 2547 people who have been cured or discharged and 543 fatalities.

