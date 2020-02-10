‘Will take strict action’: Uddhav Thackeray after woman set ablaze by stalker dies

india

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday said that the government will take strict action against the suspect who set ablaze a young college teacher last week leading to her death this morning.

“The incident is so barbaric that words are not enough to describe it. I will plead to everyone to have patience. The suspects will be punished soon. This government will take strict action,” Thackeray said, according to ANI.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the case trial would be held in a fast track court and a family member of the victim would be given a government job, PTI reported.

The 24-year-old woman who was set ablaze by a youth in Maharashtra’s Wardha district last week, succumbed to her injuries after a week-long battle at a hospital in Nagpur where she was being treated for burn injuries. Doctors said she had suffered 40% burns.

Following her death, locals held protest demanding punishment against the accused, Vicky Nagrale (27), who was arrested by the police from Takalghat near Nagpur on the day of the incident on February 3.

He was charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

After his arrest, police said Nagrale was a married man and has a seven-month-old son. He worked at a firm in Balharshah and used to stalk the woman. The victim was his friend, but she severed ties with him two years ago, police said.