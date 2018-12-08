Will write to her, didn’t mean to hurt: Sharad Yadav on body shaming Vasundhara Raje

Former JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav on Saturday expressed regret for body shaming Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje saying that he did not intend to hurt her with his words. He also said he and the state chief were family friends and he would write to her over the matter.

“I saw her statement. I have very old family relations with her. If my words hurt her, I express my regret. I will also write a letter to her,” news agency ANI reported him as saying.

The former JD (U) leader had on Thursday stoked a controversy after he called the Rajasthan chief minister “fat”, while appealing to voters in the poll-bound state to not vote for BJP.

Raje had on Friday said she felt “insulted” by Yadav calling her “fat” while campaigning in the state.

“I actually feel insulted and I think even women are insulted,” Raje told media after casting her vote in Jhalrapatan constituency of Jhalawar for the Rajasthan assembly election, reported ANI.

At a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar, Yadav said, “Vasundhara ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai (Give some rest to Vasundhra, she has become very tired, very fat. She used to be thin. She is our Madhya Pradesh’ daughter).”

The BJP had on Thursday condemned his remarks as sexist and filed a complaint with the election commission demanding action against Yadav.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 15:11 IST