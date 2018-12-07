‘I feel insulted,’ Vasundhara Raje on Sharad Yadav’s body shaming

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday said she felt “insulted” by former JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav calling her “fat” while campaigning in the state.

“I actually feel insulted and I think even women are insulted,” Raje told media after casting her vote in Jhalrapatan constituency of Jhalawar for the Rajasthan assembly election, reported ANI.

“To set an example for future it’s important that EC takes cognisance of this kind of language,” she said.

At a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar, Yadav said, “Vasundhara ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai (Give some rest to Vasundhra, she has become very tired, very fat. She used to be thin. She is our Madhya Pradesh’ daughter).”

The BJP had on Thursday condemned his remarks as sexist and filed a complaint with the election commission demanding action against Yadav.

