Winter session 2023 Live: Amit Shah to speak on 2 J&K amendment Bills today

The second day of the Winter Session saw a debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was tabled by Union home minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha. While the Treasury Benches defended the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A, the Opposition questioned the constitutional viability of the action that led to the revocation of J&K's statehood. Shah is expected to speak on the Bills today.
In Rajya Sabha, the discussion on the prevailing economic situation of the country, which began on Tuesday, is likely to continue today. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report in connection with the alleged involvement of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the ‘cash-for-query’ case has remained one of the key discussion areas on the parliamentary premises, and it is yet to be taken up for discussion on the floor of the House.
The winter session is effectively the last window for the government to clear legislation before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The session will be conducted in 15 sittings till December 22.
- Dec 06, 2023 08:42 AM IST
The discussion on the prevailing economic situation in the country, which began on Tuesday, will continue in the Rajya Sabha today. While deliberating upon the matter, TMC MP Derek O'Brien alleged the prices of rice, wheat, pulses and LPG gas cylinders have gone up since 2014. He added that for the first time in six years, the rural inflation is higher than urban. Congress MP P Chidambaram asked, "If India is growing at the fastest rate in the world, then why is the impact of the growth not felt on the ground? We are a large economy, we are growing at the fastest rate in the world & we have the largest FDI coming in, but why is it not seen on the ground? I specifically want to ask why is it not seen in the inflation and unemployment numbers?"
In response, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi highlighted the government's achievement in various aspects including the modernisation of Railways, increasing the number of airports and infrastructure development in the country. He also added that India has become the fastest-growing economy under the Narendra Modi government due to effective economic policy.Dec 06, 2023 08:33 AM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to speak on the the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which he tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
The discussion on the Bills so far happened surrounding the constitutionality of repealing Articles 370 and 35A. The Opposition asked about the change in the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir after its statehood was revoked and made into two Union Territories – J&K and Ladakh. The Treasury Benches along with MPs from the ruling BJP responded with significant development that was brought about in the regions after the Centre's action in 2019.
