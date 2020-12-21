Wishes pour for Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on his 48th birthday

india

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 14:13 IST

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, wished Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday on Monday as he turned 48.

“Birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu. I pray that Almighty blesses him with a healthy and long life,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri @ysjaganji. May you be blessed with good health and long life,” wrote Union minister of road, transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami also greeted his Andhra Pradesh counterpart. “On the joyous occasion of your birthday, I would like to convey my warm felicitations to you and wish you many more happy returns of the day. I pray the Almighty may grant you many more years of good health to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh with renewed strength and vigour,” Palaniswami tweeted.

DMK president MK Stalin also extended birthday greetings to Jaganmohan Reddy. “On behalf of the DMK and people of Tamil Nadu, I wish Hon’ble Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and my good friend @ysjagan a very happy birthday. I also wish him many more years of service to the people of his state and our country,” the DMK leader said in a tweet.

On behalf of the DMK and people of Tamil Nadu, I wish Hon'ble Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and my good friend @ysjagan a very happy birthday.



YSR Congress Party workers and leaders celebrated their president’s birthday by organising blood donation camps from state to mandal level. They also distributed fruits, food and clothes to the poor across Andhra Pradesh. In many districts across the state, huge flexes and banners have been put up along the roads by local leaders to extend their greetings to Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday.

The son of late Congress stalwart YSR Reddy, Jagan Mohan led his party to a landslide victory in the 2019 assembly elections in the state. Out of the 175 assembly seats, the YSRCP won 151, reducing the then ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to 23 seats. Jagan formed his own party in 2011 after a fallout with the Congress’ national leadership.