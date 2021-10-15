Wishes pour in for Manmohan Singh’s speedy recovery

Political leaders across party lines, on Thursday, sent their best wishes to the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who is admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he complained of fever, weakness and general uneasiness, according to people familiar with the developments.

Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya visited Dr. Manmohan Singh at the hospital and inquired about his health. Later, in a tweet, he said, “I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to send his best wishes to his predecessor, “I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji,” he tweeted.

In a tweet from the official part handle, Congress said, “The nation collectively prays for the speedy recovery and good health of our dear former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh.” This was followed by Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi visiting him in the hospital on Thursday.

The 89-year old is currently a Rajya Sabah member and was the first Prime Minister not belonging to the Nehru-Gandhi family who successfully completed two consecutive terms in the office, amounting to 10 years. Dr. Manmohan Singh also spearheaded the 1991 economic reforms and has held various political and non-political portfolios throughout his career.