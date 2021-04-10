India records highest single-day rise with over 1.45 lakh fresh Covid-19 infections

Continuing the upward trend of daily infections, India on Saturday reported 1,45,384 fresh cases, breaking all the past records of the single-day rises, and taking the overall tally to 13,205,926. This is the fifth time since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 that India's 24-hour tally crossed the 1 lakh-mark. On April 5, there were 1,03,558 fresh infections, while on April 7, 1,15,736 infections were reported. On April 8 and 9, the 24-hour tallies were 1,26,789 and 1,31,968, respectively.

With Saturday's rise, the active cases in the country crossed the 10 lakh-mark and reached 10,46,631, 7.93 per cent of the total cases. Daily fatalities too clocked a rise as 794 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.