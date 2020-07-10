With 120 projects, over 5k jobs, India now second biggest investor in UK

india

India has emerged as the second highest investor in the United Kingdom, with 120 new projects and creating 5,429 jobs in 2019-20, the Department for International Trade said on Friday, reflecting continuing confidence among Indian companies in a UK-base in the post-Brexit scenario.

Official figures show the UK attracted 1,852 new inward investment projects in 2019-20, representing a 4% increase on the previous year. The United States continues to be the biggest source of foreign direct investment in the UK.

India is now the UK’s second largest source of investment followed by Germany, France and China and Hong Kong, the department said. It is estimated that there are nearly 900 Indian companies operating from a base in the United Kingdom.

India was at number 3 in the list of foreign investors 2018-19 with 106 new projects; Germany was number 2 with 109 new projects.

International trade secretary Liz Truss said: “These figures further demonstrate the resilience of the UK economy and the work of the government to continue to build and attract inward investment into the UK”.

India is one of the key markets the Boris Johnson government hopes to reach a free trade agreement after the current Brexit transition period ends on December 31. Talks on such a pact are expected to begin in early 2021.

“Developing key sectors such as advanced manufacturing, life sciences and renewable energy will help us to rebound post-pandemic and build on our attractive business environment across the UK for investors around the globe”, Truss added.

Prime Minister Johnson, who promised to deliver a “truly special UK-India relationship” during the December 2019 election, said: “When I was with Prime Minister Modi I stressed that the UK and India are two modern democracies who should work closely together to promote trade and prosperity, improve global security and tackle the challenges our countries face.”