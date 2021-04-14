With 17,282 fresh infections, Delhi records highest ever Covid-19 cases

With 17,282 fresh infections, Delhi on Wednesday recorded highest ever coronavirus diseases (Covid-19) cases, breaking its own previous daily spikes., pushing the cumulative tally to 767,438 cases, officials said.

This is the highest ever cases within a day the national capital has seen from the start of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, the deaths also shot up after 104 fatalities were recorded - the highest seen in the fourth wave of infections in Delhi. A total of 11,540 people have succumbed to the infection so far, according to the health bulletin.

In another record spike, Delhi's active cases were logged at 50,736 on Wednesday, against the 43,510 recorded a day earlier.

The positivity rate—the proportion of samples that test positive—in the national capital also spiked and was logged at 15.92 %, a sharp rise from 13.14 % a day earlier. Authorities also ramped up the testing and conducted 102,460 tests in the last 24 hours. Out of the tests conducted, 64,544 were RT-PCR tests and 37,916 were Rapid antigen.

With a sharp rise in deaths due to the latest surge in Covid-19, crematoriums and burial grounds in the city are struggling to manage resources.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed the Covid-19 situation in Delhi as "worrisome" and issued a stark warning asking people to step out of their homes only if it is urgent.

Last month, the CM confirmed that the city-state is witnessing the fourth wave of infections, even as the rest of the country is reeling from the second wave. Kejriwal also said that a lockdown to curb the spread of the disease was not an option but warned of stricter restrictions.

Earlier today, health minister Satyendar Jain said that the Covid-19 cases are rising very rapidly every single day and "there is no slow down" in the spread of the pandemic in the national capital.

The minister, however, reiterated that lockdown was not a solution to the situation, and advised people to step out only if needed, avoid gatherings, wear masks and follow Covid-19-appropriate behaviour to combat the disease.

The minister said the number of beds has been increased in various hospitals, while adding that the city government has again requested the Centre to scale up the number of beds in its hospitals.