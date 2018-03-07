With 2 crore followers Amit Shah most followed Indian leader on social media after Modi

BJP president Amit Shah is the second most followed leader in India on social media sites with a total of over 2 crore followers on Twitter and Facebook.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still the most popular Indian leader on social media, with 5 crore people following him on Twitter alone.

Shah’s followers are on three sites -- Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Modi’s Twitter handle (@narendramodi) shows that he has close to 5 crore followers on the microblogging site.

Shah, who joined Twitter in May 2013, crossed the 1 crore-follower mark yesterday.

He has 1.1 crore followers on his Facebook page, and another 6.77 lakh on Instagram.

The BJP president has so far tweeted more than 5,700 times on issues such as the BJP victories in the northeast and Congress’s alleged acts of corruption.

His FB page has also garnered over 1.1 crore “likes”.

A BJP insider said Shah uses these platforms “to stay in direct touch with party workers and to deal with problems faced by the people”.

He often meets BJP volunteers working on social media sites and encourages other party workers to use these platforms to stay in touch with the public.