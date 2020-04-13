With 267 cases, Hyderabad is now a Covid-19 hotspot; KCR steps up surveillance

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 22:15 IST

With a large number of Covid-19 cases emerging in Hyderabad, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked administrative and health officials to step up surveillance to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

On Monday, Telangana reported one more death and 61 new positive cases for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 17 and positive coronavirus cases to 592. There are at least 267 coronavirus positive cases in Hyderabad city.

The chief minister, who reviewed the situation at a high-level meeting in the afternoon, instructed officials concerned to pay more attention to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas in the wake of the growing number of cases in the city.

“More cases are getting registered in the Greater Hyderabad area and there are more chances of people with positive cases quickly spreading it to others. Hence there should be a special strategy for Hyderabad,” he said.

The chief minister instructed that Hyderabad could be divided into 17 units and appointed a team of officials for each unit, comprising a special medical officer, municipal officer, a police officer and a revenue officer. The entire municipal administrative department should involve themselves in prevention of Covid-19, he said.

“Based on the number of positive cases, we have created 246 containment centres in the state and of them, 126 containment centres are there in Hyderabad alone. The officials will keep vigil on these centres. They should not allow people from the Containment Centre to go out and outsiders to come in. Appoint a Special Nodal Officer and Police Officer at these centres who will maintain strict vigil. The government machinery should supply essential commodities to the people at these centres,” KCR said.

The officials told him that in the backdrop of the spike in positive cases, all laboratories and hospitals have been kept ready. They said the infrastructure was ready so that every day 1000 to 1100 tests could be done and treatment could be given to any number of patients.

The chief minister once again requested people not to come out of their homes and be more cautious as there was a spike in coronavirus positive cases.

Andhra Pradesh has recorded 19 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 439. Of them, 12 patients have been discharged till now, another seven patients died of the disease.

According to the latest bulletin, Guntur accounted for the maximum number of 93 cases, followed by 84 in Kurnool, 56 in Nellore, 41 in Prakasam, 36 in Krishna, 31 in Kadapa, 23 each in West Godavari and Chittoor and 20 in Visakhapatnam.