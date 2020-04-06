e-paper
Home / India News / With 33 new cases, Maharashtra Covid-19 tally jumps to 781

With 33 new cases, Maharashtra Covid-19 tally jumps to 781

The state’s health department officials said of the new Covid-19 case, 19 are in Pune, 11 in Mumbai, one each in Satara, Ahmednagar and Vasai.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Medics from Rs 1 clinic conduct a door-to-door thermal screening of residents, during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Medics from Rs 1 clinic conduct a door-to-door thermal screening of residents, during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 29, 2020.(PTI)
         

Maharashtra said on Monday morning 33 more people have tested positive in the state, taking the number of Covid-19 case to 781, with Pune reporting the most.

The state’s health department officials said of the new Covid-19 case, 19 are in Pune, 11 in Mumbai, one each in Satara, Ahmednagar and Vasai.

As the number of cases in the worst-affected state is nearing the 800 mark, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has said it will focus on Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra like Pune and Nagpur to contain the spread of the virus.

The municipal corporations in these cities have been directed to implement the cluster containment action plan minutely to restrict the spread.

Also read: Maharashtra bans entry of people without masks to Mantralaya

Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra like Pune and Nagpur have recorded a substantial rise in the number of Covid-19 patients in last few days—of these nearly 85% are in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune district, the most urbanised areas of the state.

Reports said on Sunday that the Maharashtra government has issued a helpline number for those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz.

The Jamaat attendees can call on 1916 for help, according to reports.

According to a report released by the state’s medical education and drugs department (MEDD), 71 confirmed Covid-19 patients in the state between March 29 and April 5 have not shown any symptom associated with the coronavirus infection.

The report released on Sunday has revealed that this is a surge from the 66% asymptomatic cases recorded till the last week of March from the time the first set of cases emerged.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, MEDD’s secretary, said that the asymptomatic cases have surged as the government has begun to trace and test all the contacts also of those who have been tested positive.

The data has also revealed that there is a spike in the number of cases in Maharashtra from March 23.

The fatality rate in Maharashtra is at par with the world at 5%, compared to the fatality rate in the rest of the country, which stands at 2% as on April 5, the data also shows.

The Union health ministry said on Sunday morning the number of coronavirus disease cases in India rose to 4067, with an increase of 490 in the last 12 hours, and that 109 people have died because of the respiratory illness.

According to the figures released by the Union health ministry at 9am, there are 3666 active cases of Covid-19 and 291 people have been cured or discharged till date.

