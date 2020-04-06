e-paper
Home / India News / Coronavirus update: Maharashtra bans entry of people without masks to Mantralaya

Coronavirus update: Maharashtra bans entry of people without masks to Mantralaya

The decision is also applicable to all the employees of the state government who are currently asked to come to office, said an official.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 08:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The state government has been functioning on five per cent workpower since the last two weeks following the coronavirus outbreak in the state.
The state government has been functioning on five per cent workpower since the last two weeks following the coronavirus outbreak in the state. (HT File Photo)
         

Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced that it was banning the entry of people without masks to Mantralaya.

Issuing an official order, the state government stated that the people without masks will not be allowed to enter the Mantralaya.

The decision is also applicable to all the employees of the state government who are currently asked to come to office, said an official.

The state government has been functioning on five per cent workpower since the last two weeks.

