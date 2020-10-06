e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / With 338 new Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand crosses 52,000-mark, 8 more die

With 338 new Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand crosses 52,000-mark, 8 more die

Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 14,273 Covid-19 cases so far followed by Haridwar (9971), US Nagar (8698) and Nainital (6180).

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Uttarakhand currently has 230 containment zones in eight districts including a maximum of 96 in Haridwar district.
Uttarakhand currently has 230 containment zones in eight districts including a maximum of 96 in Haridwar district.(AGENCIES.)
         

Uttarakhand on Tuesday reported 338 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 52,329.

According to the medical bulletin released by the state health department on Tuesday evening, a maximum of 123 fresh cases were reported from Dehradun district followed by Haridwar (55), US Nagar (39), Uttarkashi (32), Nainital (20), Pithoragarh (20), Bageshwar (19), Chamoli (9), Rudraprayag (8), Pauri (7), Champawat (3) and Tehri Garhwal (3).

Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 14,273 Covid-19 cases so far followed by Haridwar (9971), US Nagar (8698) and Nainital (6180).

Out of 52,329 who have tested positive so far, a total of 42,968 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 82.11%.

Also, 600 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Tuesday with a maximum of 262 from Dehradun district.

The state reported the death of eight Covid-19 patients. With this, the death toll of Covid-19 patients increased to 677 in the state. Out of the 677 deaths, 212 are due to coronavirus, while the others died due to co-morbidities.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 61.05 days, while the positivity rate is 7.13%.

The state has so far tested over 7.63 lakh samples of which results of over 14,400 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 230 containment zones in eight districts including a maximum of 96 in Haridwar district.

tags
top news
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In