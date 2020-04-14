With 4 more Covid-19 deaths, Pune toll at 38 now

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 16:03 IST

Four people have succumbed to the coronavirus disease in Maharashtra’s Pune, taking the death toll in the city to 38, health officials said on Tuesday.

Three women and a 27-year-old man died and all had co-morbid conditions, according to the officials.

On Monday, two deaths were reported in the city due to Covid-19 at Sassoon Hospital.

A 40-year-old man, who was admitted on April 11, was declared dead on late on Sunday night. The patient had co-morbid conditions, including diabetes, doctors had said. The report of his samples confirming coronavirus infection came on Monday.

A 50-year-old woman from Kondhwa Khurd, who was admitted on April 9, was declared dead on Monday. She reportedly suffered from obstructive airway disease with acute kidney injury and obesity.

In Pune city, 27 patients have been declared as completely recovered from the virus.