With ‘Bahubali’ rocket, India puts ‘heaviest’ satellite launched from its soil in orbit, PM Modi ‘proud’| Key takeaways

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the heaviest communication satellite from Indian soil on Sunday, successfully placing the CMS-03 communication satellite in orbit. ISRO's launch vehicle LVM3-M5 carrying the communication satellite CMS-03 lifts off from the launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. (@ISRO Official/YT)

The satellite, weighing 4,410 kg, flew onboard a new-generation, homegrown LVM3-M5 'Bahubali' rocket, enabling the Indian space agency to achieve the rare feat.

The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 5:26 PM.