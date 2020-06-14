With curbs relaxed, Covid-19 cases spike in Himalayan states

india

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:36 IST

New Delhi: Himalayan regions of Ladakh, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have reported a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases over the past week amid the easing of curbs after two-month national lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The unrestricted interstate movement was allowed from June 1 as part of the Centre’s first of a three-phase plan--Unlock 1.0--to lift stringent restrictions.

Officials in Ladakh said the region had reported 131 cases over three months until Friday, which involved mostly pilgrims, who had returned from Iran. The region reported 198 cases on Saturday and 112 on Sunday and prompted authorities to ban public transport and adopt an odd-even system for the private vehicles other than those involved in essential services.

Jammu & Kashmir reported close to 5,000 Covid-19 cases (NEED EXACT NUMBER) and 60 deaths until Sunday. Most of the cases--3,800--have been reported from the Kashmir Valley.

Officials said the number of cases has increased over the last week because of the return of Kashmiris from other parts of the country. “There is no reason for panic. Most of the cases are in institutional quarantine or hospitals. There is no community spread....,” said financial commissioner (health) Atal Dulloo. He added most of the lockdown conditions were continuing in the worst-hit areas.

Sikkim, which was Covid-19 free until May 22, had only 12 cases as of Thursday. The cases increased to 68 by Sunday. On Friday, 50 people, most of whom had returned from Mumbai, tested positive for the disease in the state.

The spike in the cases has prompted the state to postpone reopening of schools from July 1 to August 1 and impose restrictions on vehicular transport. “All precautions are being taken. No person will be allowed to enter Sikkim now,” said chief minister Prem Singh Tamang. He said the cases will reduce now as most of the returnees have been tested.

Sikkim has made it mandatory for returnees to undergo 28-day institutional and home quarantine.

Pempa Bhutia, the state health secretary, said no health worker has so far tested positive and the state healthcare infrastructure is adequate enough to deal with the situation.

Officials in Uttarakhand said about 30% of the state’s 1,816 cases until Sunday have been reported over the last five days and involved mostly migrants, whose return has picked up pace due to the easing of lockdown norms. “The cases may have increased but the situation is under control and we have created enough health infrastructure to deal with the increase,” said Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Officials said one-fourth of Himachal’s 512 cases as of Sunday have been reported over the last week.