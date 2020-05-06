e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / With lone patient testing negative, Mizoram claims ‘Covid-19 free’ status

With lone patient testing negative, Mizoram claims ‘Covid-19 free’ status

The patient, a 50-year-old pastor who had visited the Netherlands, tested Covid-19 positive on March 24.

india Updated: May 06, 2020 11:25 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Mizoram has become the fourth state in the north-east after Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland that don’t have a single Covid-19 positive case.
Mizoram has become the fourth state in the north-east after Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland that don’t have a single Covid-19 positive case.(ANI file photo )
         

Mizoram has announced that it is free of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as the north-eastern state’s lone patient has recovered.

The patient, a 50-year-old pastor who had visited the Netherlands, tested Covid-19 positive on March 24. He was the second Covid-19 patient from the region after a 23-year-old girl from Manipur tested positive on her return from the United Kingdom.

“We’ve received a report that all the four samples of the patient, collected within 24 hours, have tested negative. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital by the end of this week,” Mizoram health minister R Lalthangliana told HT over the phone from the state capital, Aizawl.

“Mizoram can be declared free of Covid-19. We don’t have a single patient. However, 1,366 people are lodged in various quarantine facilities in all the 11 districts of the state,” Lalthangliana said.

Mizoram has become the fourth state in the north-east after Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland that don’t have a single Covid-19 positive case.

Tripura, too, had recently announced that it was free of Covid-19 positive cases. However, the border state has since reported 42 Covid-19 positive cases, including 38 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

tags
top news
‘Borrow to meet deficits, not impose higher taxes’: Chidambaram
‘Borrow to meet deficits, not impose higher taxes’: Chidambaram
Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Aarogya Setu responds to hacker’s claim of privacy issue
Aarogya Setu responds to hacker’s claim of privacy issue
Don’t agree with Kohli that focus not on ODIs in 2020: Nehra
Don’t agree with Kohli that focus not on ODIs in 2020: Nehra
Say hello to India’s first ‘sanitised and distanced’ car interior
Say hello to India’s first ‘sanitised and distanced’ car interior
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper