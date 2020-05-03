With some relaxations, states draw up plan for lockdown 3.0

india

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:35 IST

India prepared on Sunday for the third phase of the ongoing lockdown with states and Union Territories drafting their own rules, mostly in line with federal guidelines that have given area-specific relaxations in a graded approach to bring back normalcy in the backdrop of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

There were some that stood out. Among them was Jharkhand, which announced that there will be no relaxations spelt out by the central government for the three zones in the country --- red, orange and green --- for two weeks beginning Monday.

“Migrant workers, students and others are returning home from other states. As a precautionary measure, lockdown would continue in Jharkhand for next two weeks. The new directions of the Centre regarding relaxations would not be implemented in for now,” chief minister Hemant Soren said in a Twitter post.

Coronavirus outbreak: Full coverage

In the eastern state, capital Ranchi is in red zone (areas with most Covid-19 cases); 11 districts are in orange zone (places with fewer cases) while the rest of the 12 are in green zone (places with no cases).

The northeastern state of Mizoram promulgated an ordinance making the punishment for violations of lockdown measures more stringent, a day after Rajasthan passed a similar ordinance.

The Assam government announced a complete ban on the movement of non-essential travel between 6pm and 6am for the next two weeks, which covers the extended lockdown period. The central guideline has banned such travels from 7 pm and 7 am.

“Directives have been issued to police to take stringent action against curfew violators. Hence, we request everyone to ensure that the restrictions are complied with,” health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. “All relaxations are only for districts in green zones...” Of Assam’s 33 districts, 30 are green and three orange zones.

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, two big states, toed the Centre’s line.

The Maharashtra government allowed the functioning of standalone liquor shops across the state, barring containment zones (which are areas inside red/orange zones with stricter perimeter control).

According to a government notification, standalone shops selling non-essential items, too, will be allowed in red zones, which include Mumbai and Pune. Construction activities in all red zone districts will be allowed, provided workers are available on site.

In UP, standalone liquor shops can operate from 10 am to 7 pm with social distancing in red zones. The state also allowed all standalone shops and shops in residential complexes.

In line with the central directive, the state allowed private four-wheelers with a maximum of two persons besides the driver for all activities permitted by the government in red zones. Private offices can operate with up to 33% of staff strength in such areas.

Lucknow, the capital of India’s most populous state, Agra and Gautam Budh Nagar (which houses Noida), among other districts in UP, are red zones.

Chhattisgarh, too, allowed liquor shops and was planning to start its home delivery, according to a minister. Liquor shops will be open from 8am to 7pm. “To maintain social distancing, we have decided to provide home delivery to some big colonies and settlements,” Chhattisgarh excise minister Kawasi Lakhma said. “How liquor will be delivered online will be announced on Monday. We are still working on it.”

Karnataka, too, permitted the sale of liquor in standalone stores. So did Madhya Pradesh. But a minister in Uttarakhand said liquor shops may not be open in red zones. And Kerala, where per capita consumption is second highest after Punjab, was yet to resume selling liquor.

Karnataka said Bengaluru urban and its four neighbouring districts (Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Kolar) would be treated as a single unit for inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles between 7am to 7pm for permitted activities with the production of letter from the company they are working in and the official identity card. Hence, no other inter-district passes will be required to move across these districts, the order said.

The Goa government agreed to restart public transport, including buses, taxis and auto rickshaws but only with 50% of seating capacity, while restricting their timing from 7am-7pm.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant announced said several services and economic activities will resume in line with the central guidelines since Goa is a green zone. He, however, stressed that all non-essential shops should be closed by 6pm so that people can be home by 7pm.

“Only essential workers such as medical workers and other essential services like shops selling milk will be allowed to be open after 7pm,” Sawant said.

Restaurants, street eateries, beach shacks and drinking in public places will remain prohibited as these activities banned across the nation.

In Rajasthan, the government prohibited the sale of pan and tobacco products, though the central guidelines have allowed the opening of shops selling tobacco products with strict social-distancing norms.

The Centre first imposed a 21-day lockdown on March 25, and then extended it for 19 days till May 3. On Friday, the government announced another two-week extension, but this time with zone-specific curbs and relaxations though there are some activities banned throught the country.

(With agency inputs)