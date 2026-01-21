'Without America, most countries don't work': What Donald Trump said in Davos address | Top quotes
The US President’s visit comes as relations between the US and its European partners remain tense over his threat to take control of Greenland.
US President Donald Trump returned to the World Economic Forum in Davos after a six-year gap on Wednesday, using his speech to highlight what he called America’s economic revival while sharply criticising Europe’s policies on growth, migration and energy.
Addressing business leaders and political figures in Switzerland, Trump opened with a familiar 'blunt' style. “Great to be back in beautiful Davos and to address so many respected business leaders, so many friends, a few enemies,” he said, prompting a strong reaction from the audience.
During his 72-minute speech, Trump touched Venezuela, Europe, Ukraine, India-Pakistan conflict, Israel-Gaza and his recent favourite- Greenland.
Here are the top quotes from Trump's speech at Davos:
- Venezuela situation: Trump said Venezuela was a great country 20 years back, but situation had since deteriorated. He asserted that after US attack on Venezuela ended and the capture of Nicolas Maduro, the country had offered to make a deal. “Venezuela offered to make a deal after US attack ended,” he added.
- Europe’s Direction: “Certain places in Europe are not recognisable, and there’s no argument about it,” Trump said at the WEF in Davos.
- Historic trade Deals: “We’ve made historic trade deals with 40 per cent of the world, and the ballooning trade deficits were reduced because of tariffs,” Trump said.
- Greenland Talks: Trump reiterated his stance, but ruled out the use of military for taking over on Greenland. "The fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States. We're a great power, much greater than people even understand. I think they found that out two weeks ago in Venezuela," he said.
- NATO: “I am helping Europe, NATO. Until the last few days, when I told them about Iceland, they loved me. They called me daddy. A very smart man said he is our daddy. He is running it. I went from running it to being a terrible human being. But now what I am asking for is a piece of ice. Cold and poorly located that can play a vital role in world peace and world protection,” Trump said in Davos.
- Energy Push: “Venezuela will earn more in the next six months than it has over the past 20 years. Every major oil company is coming in with us. It’s incredible,” Trump said.
- Global Dependence: "When America booms the whole world booms," and, "You all follow us down and you follow us up." Trump stated that without America, several nations “don’t have a country,” and argued that the US should therefore receive the lowest interest rates.
- China Ties: Speaking at Davos, Trump said he had always'' maintained a good relationship with Chinese President'' Xi Jinping.
- Macron Warning: At the Davos forum, Trump said he ''threatened French President Emmanuel Macron with additional tariffs to pressure France over high drug prices.''
- War Claims: ''I have stopped multiple wars including India-Pakistan,'' Trump said addressing the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.
- One-Year Mark: “Yesterday marked the one year anniversary of my inauguration and today our economy is booming, growth exploding, incomes rising, inflation defeated and the previously open and dangerous border closed and the US is in the midst of the most dramatic turnaround in our history,” Trump said.
