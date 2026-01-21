'Without America, most countries don't work': What Donald Trump said in Davos address | Top quotes

US President Donald Trump returned to the World Economic Forum in Davos after a six-year gap on Wednesday, using his speech to highlight what he called America’s economic revival while sharply criticising Europe’s policies on growth, migration and energy. US President Trump, beginning his speech at the WEF in Davos, praised the first year of his presidency. (Reuters)

Addressing business leaders and political figures in Switzerland, Trump opened with a familiar 'blunt' style. “Great to be back in beautiful Davos and to address so many respected business leaders, so many friends, a few enemies,” he said, prompting a strong reaction from the audience.

During his 72-minute speech, Trump touched Venezuela, Europe, Ukraine, India-Pakistan conflict, Israel-Gaza and his recent favourite- Greenland.

Here are the top quotes from Trump's speech at Davos: