Woman allegedly gang-raped by four men after her drink spiked at party in Delhi

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men at a party in north Delhi’s Civil Lines on Sunday night, police said on Tuesday, adding that a case has been registered and a search is on to arrest the absconding accused. Police, quoting the woman, said the four men took her to the washroom and gang-raped her.(Unsplash/representational)

A senior police officer said on Monday that the woman, employed with a Gurugram-based firm, alleged she was raped by four men at a party after consuming alcohol.

“In her complaint, she said received a call from a male friend on Sunday, inviting her to a party at a friend’s house in Civil Lines. She accepted the invitation and went to the house near Under Hill Road,” the officer said.

There she met her friend, another acquaintance and two other men. “She said all of them drank and partied together till late night. She said that sometime during the night, her drink was spiked and she became semi-conscious,” the officer said.

Police, quoting the woman, said the four men took her to the washroom and gang-raped her. “The woman said she was thrashed by the suspects and they also filmed the act,” the officer said. Later, they allegedly threatened to upload the video on social media if she reported the matter to police.

“The men dropped her outside her house and left. The woman then called the police and reported the matter. A woman official attended to the call and took her for a medical examination,” the officer said, adding that her parents were informed and she was counselled.

Based on her complaint, a case of rape was registered and investigation was taken up. “The team visited the house in Civil Lines, but the accused were missing. Teams are out looking for them,” the officer said.

In another incident, a 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of a finding her a job. The matter was reported in Mundka police station on Monday.

Police said the woman told investigators she lived with her husband and children in Bengaluru but fled to Delhi to escape her husband’s assaults.

“She met the accused while on the train and he promised to help her find an accommodation and job in Delhi. Later, he helped her get a rented house,” the officer said.

However, on Sunday night, the man came to the rented accommodation and forced himself on the woman. When the man left, she reported the matter to police. Police have registered a case and are looking for the man.