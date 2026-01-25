Woman among 4 arrested for injecting HIV into ex-lover's wife in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

Unable to accept that her former lover married someone else, a woman staged a fake accident and allegedly administered an HIV injection to his wife in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, police officials said. The woman was arrested along with three others on Saturday. The victim's husband and the former lover of the accused, who is also a doctor, lodged a complaint at Kurnool III Town Police Station on January 10. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo for representation)

The accused were identified as 34-year-old B Boya Vasundhara, along with a 40-year-old nurse at a private hospital, Konge Jyothi and her two children, who are in their 20s, news agency PTI reported citing police officials.

Vasundhara conspired with the three others and staged a road accident before she allegedly injected an HIV virus into her ex-lover's wife, who was a doctor at a private hospital.

The victim's husband and Vasundhara's ex-lover, who is also a doctor, lodged a complaint at Kurnool III Town Police Station on January 10, after which a case was registered under Sections 126(2), 118(1), 272 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

What had happened? Vasundhara, a resident of Kurnool, who could not accept that her former lover had married another woman, staged the conspiracy to separate the couple.

She allegedly collected HIV-infected blood samples from patients receiving treatment at a government hospital, saying that the samples were required for research purposes, police said.

Vasundhara claimed to have stored the infected blood in a refrigerator.

On January 9, around 2.30 pm, when the victim, a doctor and assistant professor at a private medical college was heading home on a scooter after duty for lunch, two people on a motorcycle intentionally rammed into her near KC Canal at Vinayak Ghat. The victim fell down and was injured.

Under the guise of offering help, Vasundhara approached her and while she attempted to take her into an autorickshaw, she allegedly administered the HIV injection into her before fleeing the spot when the victim raised an alarm.

Is she safe? According to police, the victim received immediate treatment and is now fine, while doctors confirmed that her condition is stable. They added that the virus cannot survive for days even when stored in a refrigerator, and the only concern was a foreign particle entering the body.

A doctor herself, she was aware of the tests and medication and the hospital advised her to return after three weeks.