Woman burnt to death in Assam's Sonitpur for allegedly practicing witchcraft

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman was attacked with sharp weapons and burnt to death by a group of six persons for allegedly practising witchcraft in Assam's Sonitpur district, the police said on Monday. According to the Sonitpur district police, the incident took place at Ghagara Tea Estate near Bahbari under Tezpur police station on December 24 night.(HT File)

Police arrested four persons in connection with the case and two others are still absconding.

Madhurima Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Sonitpur district told ANI over the phone that so far four persons have been arrested and two others are absconding.

"Three persons were arrested on December 24 night and one was arrested on Monday. A case has been registered at Tezpur police station," Madhurima Das said.

The police official also said that as many as six persons were involved in the heinous crime.

According to the reports, the victim identified as Sangita Kapi who was a mother of three children was beaten by a group of six persons and burnt to death for allegedly practising witchcraft.

The husband of the victim said that the assailants branded her as a 'witch' and beat her up and set her ablaze near their house.

Following the incident, the village headman informed the police.

The body was later sent to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

In 2018, the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act was enacted to provide for more effective measures to prohibit witch hunting and prevent and protect persons from witch hunting.