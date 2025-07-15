Woman caught at Mumbai airport for smuggling 62 crore of cocaine in Oreo, chococolate boxes

A woman who travelled from Doha was arrested at Mumbai airport for smuggling cocaine worth ₹62.6 crore. The woman was caught by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) when she was trying to leave the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. Officials found six large boxes of Oreo biscuits and three of chocolates in the passenger's bag.

Officials said they had received an intelligence tip that a female Indian national, coming from Doha to Mumbai on July 14, would be smuggling drugs into the country.

DRI Mumbai officers, acting on the inputs, intercepted the passenger at the Mumbai Airport on July 14.

Officials found six large boxes of Oreo biscuits and three of chocolates. On opening these, all nine boxes contained capsules filled with a white powdery substance which officials believed is cocaine. A total of 300 such capsules were recovered, DRI said in its statements.

All capsules were individually tested using the field test kit, which showed positive result for cocaine.

The total amount of cocaine found in the woman's bag was 6261 grams, with has an estimated value of ₹62.6 crore in the illegal market.

The woman has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

Earlier on June 22, DRI Mumbai arrested a male passenger who had arrived at Mumbai Airport from Sierra Leone after 1,139 grams of cocaine, valued at ₹11.39 crore in the international illicit market was seized from him.

According to DRI Mumbai, upon questioning, the passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing narcotic drugs for smuggling into India. He was then immediately admitted to a nearby government hospital.

On June 20, acting on specific intelligence, DRI Mumbai, intercepted a Nigerian woman suspected of transporting narcotic substances from Delhi to Mumbai by bus. The operation, conducted late at night, involved a 50-kilometre surveillance trail before the woman was stopped and her baggage checked.