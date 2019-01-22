Woman chops off husband’s genitals suspecting extramarital affair

Bhubaneswar: A woman is Odisha’s Nabarangpur district allegedly chopped off her husband’s genitals suspecting him of having an extramarital affair.

Police said Sadasiba Harijan of Udaypur village was asleep after dinner on Sunday night when his wife tied his hands and legs and bobbitised him.

Tariq Ahmed, inspector at Tentulikhunti police station, said Sadasiba Harijan and his wife often fought over his alleged affair with a woman of the village.

“Before dinner the couple had a fight. When Sadasiba Harijan slept, she chopped off his genitals. Hearing his screams, family members woke up and rushed him to a hospital. He is now stable,” said Ahmed.

The woman has been arrested. Police said Sadasiba Harijan claimed he didn’t have any extramarital affair.

In a similar incident in November last year, a 24-year-old married woman in Odisha’s Koenjhar district allegedly bobbitised a 25-year-old man with whom she was having an extra-marital affair.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 10:55 IST