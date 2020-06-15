Woman drowns two kids after quarrel with drunken husband in Telangana: Cops

india

The police in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Monday arrested a 35-year old woman who allegedly killed her two children by pushing them into a tank after quarrelling with her husband on Sunday night.

The woman, who was also planning to take her life by jumping into the Saddala Cheruvu tank on the outskirts of Suryapet town, apparently dropped the idea at the last moment.

Locals who noticed her crying for her children on the tank bund on Monday morning, informed the police. While the body of her six-year old son floated in the tank by 6 am, the body of nine-year old daughter was fished out in the afternoon, a police official in Suryapet town police station said.

“We have taken her into custody and are questioning her to know the reasons behind her extreme step,” the police official said.

The woman hails from a village in Suryapet district and her husband is from Hyderabad. They married 14 years ago and had two children. The couple was living in a rented house in Suryapet, where he has been working in an iron scrap shop.

Preliminary inquiries by the police revealed that the woman had a quarrel with her husband over some petty issue. “Of late, the husband had been habituated to drinking alcohol and this was the cause of quarrel between the two,” the police said.

At around 10 pm on Sunday, the woman, after quarrelling with her husband, came to the tank along with the two kids. “She first pushed the two children into the tank and after some time, she too, wanted to jump but changed her mind at the last moment. She collapsed there and cried for her children all through the night,” the police official said.