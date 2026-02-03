Woman farmer union activist killed with heavy object; body found in UP's Barabanki: Police

The dead body of a 40-year-old woman, associated with a farmers' union, was found in a vacant plot along a canal in the Kotwali Nagar area here, police said on Tuesday. Police investigation into the matter is underway. (PTI file photo for representation)

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was killed by crushing her head with a brick or a heavy object before the body was dumped at the spot, they said.

The body was discovered on Monday in the plot near the Gadiya canal, following which locals informed the authorities.

Circle Officer Sangam Kumar said the deceased had sustained severe head injuries.

"During inspection, it was found that her head had been crushed using a heavy object," he said.

She was later identified as Sunita, a resident of Ashrafpur village in the Asandra police station area.

Sunita was associated with a farmers' union, police said.

Her husband works in Rishikesh and lives there with their four children. He has been informed about the incident, police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.