Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Woman farmer union activist killed with heavy object; body found in UP's Barabanki: Police

    Initial findings indicated that the woman was beaten to death, with investigators suspecting her head was smashed using a brick or another heavy object.

    Published on: Feb 03, 2026 2:00 PM IST
    PTIPosted by Yamini C S
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The dead body of a 40-year-old woman, associated with a farmers' union, was found in a vacant plot along a canal in the Kotwali Nagar area here, police said on Tuesday.

    Police investigation into the matter is underway. (PTI file photo for representation)
    Police investigation into the matter is underway. (PTI file photo for representation)

    ALSO READ | Crushed with stones, run over by trains: 5 chilling details as Faridabad cops crack 2-month-old murder case

    Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was killed by crushing her head with a brick or a heavy object before the body was dumped at the spot, they said.

    The body was discovered on Monday in the plot near the Gadiya canal, following which locals informed the authorities.

    Circle Officer Sangam Kumar said the deceased had sustained severe head injuries.

    ALSO READ | CBI takes over murder case of Vanantara resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari | What we know so far

    "During inspection, it was found that her head had been crushed using a heavy object," he said.

    She was later identified as Sunita, a resident of Ashrafpur village in the Asandra police station area.

    Sunita was associated with a farmers' union, police said.

    ALSO READ | Ghaziabad: Five nabbed over double murder at Dhaba in Khoda

    Her husband works in Rishikesh and lives there with their four children. He has been informed about the incident, police said.

    The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest India US Trade Deal, MCX Gold, Silver Rate Today Live, Stock Market Live
    News/India News/Woman Farmer Union Activist Killed With Heavy Object; Body Found In UP's Barabanki: Police
    This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes