    Ghaziabad: Five nabbed over double murder at Dhaba in Khoda

    The alleged murder took place at the ‘Vaishno Dhaba’, an eatery near Ambedkar Gate in Khoda, where three locals had arrived for dinner late January 30 night

    Published on: Feb 03, 2026 3:14 AM IST
    By Peeyush Khandelwal
    Ghaziabad: Police during a late night crackdown on Sunday arrested two suspects, and also took two minors into their custody on Monday over the January 30 double murder at a Dhaba in Ghaziabad’s Khoda area, officials said on Monday, adding that they have already arrested the Dhaba owner.

    Officials said that the autopsy report of the two victims is yet to arrive from Delhi. (Representational image)
    Officials said that the autopsy report of the two victims is yet to arrive from Delhi. (Representational image)

    One suspect, however, is still absconding, they added.

    The alleged murder took place at the ‘Vaishno Dhaba’, an eatery near Ambedkar Gate in Khoda, where three locals had arrived for dinner late January 30 night. Later, they had an altercation with Nagesh, a staff member of the Dhaba, over a dispute of 20 pending food bill.

    Later, several suspects in the Dhaba allegedly attacked the trio with knives and sticks, eventually leading to the death of injured Shri Pal Singh, 26, and Satyam Singh, 18, during treatment at a Delhi hospital. Their friend, Anurag Kumar, 25, who also sustained injuries, is still under treatment.

    “The police arrested two suspects during a late Sunday night crackdown near the Indirapuram underpass. They were identified as Rajan Chand, 20, and Sachin Jatav, 21. The police team also took into custody two minors, both aged about 17 years each. Dhaba owner Dharmendra Sharma, 45, was also arrested on Sunday. A total of five people have been held in this connection so far, while one suspect, Nagesh, is absconding,” Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Indirapuram circle, told HT.

    Officials said that the autopsy report of the two victims was yet to arrive from Delhi.

    “We have asked to expedite the autopsy reports and expecting them within a couple of days. Both deceased sustained multiple stabbing wounds. The two men arrested during the crackdown were employed at the Dhaba, while two minors were known to the owner. The owner himself did not attack, but he instigated the attack and did not prevent it from happening. All those arrested and taken into custody have no previous criminal records,” the ACP added.

    The suspects were booked for rioting, murder, and attempt to murder at Khoda police station.

    • Peeyush Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Peeyush Khandelwal

      Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh &ndash; from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.Read More

