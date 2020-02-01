e-paper
Woman, four daughters found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur

The woman and her four daughters were found dead, all in the same room, with traces of celphos, an agriculture pest killer near the bodies.

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 15:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The police has taken the woman’s husband Rambharosey in custody.
The police has taken the woman's husband Rambharosey in custody.
         

A woman along with her four daughters were found dead in their home in Fatehpur district’s Shantinagar on Saturday morning. The police suspected that the woman poisoned her four daughters and then killed herself.

Within hours after the woman and her daughters, Pinki (20), Priyanka (16), Varsha (12), and Nanki (10), were found dead, the police took the woman’s husband Rambharosey in custody.

Suspectin a foul smell emanating from the house, the neighbours alerted the police. The police found five bodies--all in the same room and traces of celphos--an agriculture pest killer near the bodies.

The neighbours told the police that Rambharosey, who worked in a dhabha (eatery) had a quarrel with his wife, Shyama Devi, 38 about four days ago and then he left home and did not return.

On an application of Shyama Devi’s brothers, the police took Rambharosey in custody and are questioning him.

