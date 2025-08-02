Woman, her brothers plot husband’s murder in UP’s Bareilly. Then a stranger steps in

A man was found in a critical condition with both his arms and legs broken in a forest in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, after allegedly being assaulted and left to die by his wife and her five brothers. Man found critically injured in Bareilly forest after brutal assault.(Representational image/ PTI)

The victim, identified as Rajiv, who works as a doctor’s assistant, was rescued by a passerby and taken to hospital, NDTV quoted the police as saying.

Rajiv’s wife, Sadhana, allegedly masterminded a plot to kill him, roping in her five brothers, who have been identified as Bhagwan Das, Premraj, Harish, and Laxman, who then hired a group of goons to carry out the murder, the report added.

The attack took place under the jurisdiction of Izzatnagar police station area on the night of July 21, when a total of 11 people barged into Rajiv’s home and brutally assaulted him, breaking one of his hands and both his legs.

The assailants then took him to a forest in the CB Ganj area, where they dug a pit intending to bury him alive. However, before they could execute the plan, a stranger arrived at the scene, prompting the attackers to flee.

Unable to move or call for help due to multiple fractures, Rajiv was left abandoned in the forest. The passerby rushed him to a private hospital, where he survived the brutal assault and is now undergoing treatment.

A case was registered after Rajiv’s father, Netram, filed a complaint accusing his daughter-in-law and her brothers of attempting to murder his son. He has called for the immediate arrest of the attackers and strict action against them.

Rajiv works as a personal assistant to a doctor at a hospital in Bareilly. He got married in 2009, and the couple has two sons, aged 14 and 8, who study in a private school.

Although Rajiv owns a house in his native village, his father said the family had been living in a rented accommodation in the city, as Sadhana was unwilling to stay in the village.