Woman kills husband with help of minor sister, lover

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:02 IST

Following extramarital relations, a wife with the help of her lover and minor sister stabbed her husband to death in Prem Nagar locality of Kota today after which police nabbed all three.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of the early morning today when Udhyog Nagar police station received information about the murder of Mahaveer Bairwa (27) , a daily wage labourer, in his house in Prem Nagar affordable residential scheme which is meant for economically weaker section.

Circle Officer and IPS officer, Anita Duhan told that when police reached the house of Mahaveer, his wife Yashoda (24) and her 17-year-old minor sister and two kids including a son and a daughter informed that three men entered their house through balcony and threw red chilli powder in Mahaveer’s eyes. Then the men stabbed him to death before running away with Rs 18,000 cash and mangalsutra.

“Contradictory statements, spread of red chilli powder from kitchen towards the dead body of Mahaveer and bite marks on the hands of Yashoda raised suspicion on the statements of Mahaveer’s wife, sister and kids,” she said.

Later, after detailed interrogation and probe, Yashoda finally admitted killing her Mahaveer with the help of her lover named Om Prakash Bairwa (23) and her minor sister.

All three accused stabbed Mahaveer multiple times, she said.

Police arrested Yashoda and her sister and also got hold of absconding Om Prakash from his rented house in Prem Nagar colony.

“Yashoda and Om Prakash had extramarital affair from last 4 years so they decided to kill Mahaveer”, she said.

Earlier also both had planned to kill Mahaveer but did not succeed.

Police have arrested Yashoda and Om Prakash and detained minor sister of Yashoda.

Meanwhile, police handed over the dead body of Mahaveer to his parents after autopsy.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 22:02 IST