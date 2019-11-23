Woman kills lawyer husband, buries body in kitchen to avoid detection

india

A woman allegedly killed her lawyer husband with the help of the victim’s elder brother and buried his body in the kitchen in Anuppur district, 656 kilometers south east of Bhopal, police said.

According to the police, she constructed a platform, where the body was buried, to ensure that the crime was not detected by anyone.

Pratima Banwal, 32, a resident of Kotma town in Anuppur district is the main accused and the deceased Mohit Banwal’s elder brother Gana Ram is her accomplice in the crime.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDoP), Kotma SN Prasad, said, “The crime was committed on October 22. The woman was fed up with the behaviour of her husband. The latter used to receive calls from several women. After the crime the woman lodged a missing complaint with the Kotma police station.”

The SDoP said, “Mohit’s another brother Arjun, who is in the CRPF, got suspicious of her when she prevented him from entering the home. Arjun had come home after learning that his brother was missing. The latter then approached the police and shared his suspicion.”

He said during interrogation both the accused confessed to having committed the crime. The kitchen platform was broken to recover the body. “The accused had burnt the black coat of the deceased to convince other family members and relatives that the victim had gone out of the house and had not returned,” he said.

The accused were arrested on Thursday and sent to jail under judicial remand after being produced before the court.