Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman lodges complaint over Waqf Board claiming her Kodagu property

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Nov 08, 2024 07:40 AM IST

A 45-year-old woman has filed a complaint stating that two men claiming to be from the Board had demanded her to vacate her ancestral property as it “belonged to the Board”

Amid row over notices issued to farmers by the Waqf Board, a 45-year-old woman has filed a complaint in Kodagu stating that two men claiming to be from the Board had threatened her while demanding her to vacate her ancestral property as it “belonged to the Board”, police said on Thursday.

Woman lodges complaint over Waqf Board claiming her Kodagu property
Woman lodges complaint over Waqf Board claiming her Kodagu property

Kushalnagar police station inspector B Prakash said that a complaint was registered on Thursday on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman, identified as Puchimada Renuka Uthappa,stating that two men, claiming to be from the Waqf Board, had come to her ancestral home in Kushalnagar in Mullusoge layout on October 25.

“Two men, identifying themselves as representatives of the Waqf Board, allegedly approached her, insisting her ancestors had encroached on Waqf land and demanded she leave the property. Renuka told them that her family legally owns the property, that her father purchased in 1984 from Manyapanda Bopanna. The property spans 36 cents in Survey No. 79/2, and her family has lived there for decades,” he said.

He further said: “Renuka challenged the men’s claims and requested official documentation or a court order to substantiate their allegations. The men reportedly responded with threats.” Prakash said that a case has been registered under relevant BNS sections for trespass and criminal intimidation.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //