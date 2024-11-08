Amid row over notices issued to farmers by the Waqf Board, a 45-year-old woman has filed a complaint in Kodagu stating that two men claiming to be from the Board had threatened her while demanding her to vacate her ancestral property as it “belonged to the Board”, police said on Thursday. Woman lodges complaint over Waqf Board claiming her Kodagu property

Kushalnagar police station inspector B Prakash said that a complaint was registered on Thursday on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman, identified as Puchimada Renuka Uthappa,stating that two men, claiming to be from the Waqf Board, had come to her ancestral home in Kushalnagar in Mullusoge layout on October 25.

“Two men, identifying themselves as representatives of the Waqf Board, allegedly approached her, insisting her ancestors had encroached on Waqf land and demanded she leave the property. Renuka told them that her family legally owns the property, that her father purchased in 1984 from Manyapanda Bopanna. The property spans 36 cents in Survey No. 79/2, and her family has lived there for decades,” he said.

He further said: “Renuka challenged the men’s claims and requested official documentation or a court order to substantiate their allegations. The men reportedly responded with threats.” Prakash said that a case has been registered under relevant BNS sections for trespass and criminal intimidation.