Woman paraded in village with shaved head for having extramarital affair

A 25-year-old married woman in Sanakaliapada village was tonsured and paraded in a village for allegedly having an extramarital affair with her brother-in-law.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Odisha
The woman’s father lodged a complaint at Nilagiri police station, after which six persons, including two women, were detained.
The woman’s father lodged a complaint at Nilagiri police station, after which six persons, including two women, were detained. (HT file photo ( Representational Image ))
         

A 25-year-old married woman was tonsured and paraded in a village in Balasore district for allegedly having an extramarital affair with her brother-in-law, police said on Saturday.

Six persons, including two women, were detained in connection with the incident after the woman’s father lodged a complaint, the police said.

The incident happened at Sanakaliapada village under the jurisdiction of Nilagiri police station on Wednesday night, a police officer said.

The woman was also taken to a nearby forest and left there, he said, adding, she returned home later.

All the accused are relatives of the victim and all of them are residents of the same village, the police officer said.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 19:15 IST

