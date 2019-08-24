Woman paraded in village with shaved head for having extramarital affair

india

Aug 24, 2019

A 25-year-old married woman was tonsured and paraded in a village in Balasore district for allegedly having an extramarital affair with her brother-in-law, police said on Saturday.

Six persons, including two women, were detained in connection with the incident after the woman’s father lodged a complaint, the police said.

The incident happened at Sanakaliapada village under the jurisdiction of Nilagiri police station on Wednesday night, a police officer said.

The woman was also taken to a nearby forest and left there, he said, adding, she returned home later.

All the accused are relatives of the victim and all of them are residents of the same village, the police officer said.

