Woman principal beats Class 4 student in UP, arrested

A woman principal of a private school was arrested in Gorakhpur’s neighbouring Deoria district for allegedly beating up a Class 4 student, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Banki village which comes under the jurisdiction of Bhaluani police station.

According to a complaint lodged by the student’s father Vishwajeet Diwedi, his son was mercilessly beaten up by the principal, identified as Shalini Singh, when he failed to give a proper answer to her question during the computer class on Friday.

The minor was sent home without any medical treatment given to him, Diwedi said in his complaint.

When he rushed to the school to speak to Singh about the incident, the principal refused to talk to him, the minor’s father alleged.

“On the basis of the complaint, the principal has been arrested. The school management has also dismissed her with immediate effect,” Inspector in-charge of Bhaluani police station Saroj Sharma said.

