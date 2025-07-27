Woman raped in moving car, dumped on roadside in Pune's Lonavala; one arrested

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped in a moving car, before being thrown on a roadside in Lonavala in Maharashtra's Pune district. The police has also found discrepancies in the victim's statement and is verifying the claims. (Representational)

The police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the case, PTI news agency quoted an official as saying. The accused is a resident of Tungarli, the same locality as the complainant.

The incident took place during the intervening night of Friday (July 25) and Saturday (July 26) in Tungarli in Lonavala's Maval area.

The woman, in her complaint, stated that she was walking home on Friday night when she was forcibly kidnapped in a car and taken to an isolated place, where she was raped.

The victim alleged that she was taken to various places in Tungarli and sexually assaulted repeatedly before being thrown out on a roadside in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.

Following this, the woman approached the Lonavala City Police Station and lodged a first information report (FIR), the official said, according to PTI.

A case was registered under sections 64(2)(m) (rape) and 138 (abduction) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the woman's complaint. The police then traced and nabbed the accused, the official said.

However, the police has also found discrepancies in the victim's statement and is verifying the claims. According to the official, the woman had initially alleged that she was abducted by three unidentified men who raped her.

However, further investigation revealed that there was only one man in the car, PTI quoted the official as saying. The police checked the CCTV cameras at different locations, including the spot where the victim was allegedly left by the rapists, The Indian Express report.

The probe also suggested that the accused in the case was known to the woman, the official said. Further investigation in the case is underway, the police said.