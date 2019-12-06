Woman shot dead in front of her daughter outside Punjab school

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 00:02 IST

Mohali

A 31-year-old woman teacher was shot dead by an unidentified man in front of her five-year-old daughter outside a school, where she taught, in Kharar town of Punjab’s Mohali district on Thursday, police said.

A man was booked for the murder on a complaint of lodged by the victim’s father. A blurred CCTV camera footage shows a gun-wielding man, whose face is covered with a shawl, running away from the crime spot.

Sarabjit Kaur had arrived to join duty at 8 am and was parking her scooter near a gate of Knowledge Bus Global School when the man fired three shots at her from a point blank range, killing her on the spot. “She took three bullets — one on the left side of her face, another below her neck and one in the stomach,” police said.

The victim had joined the school as a French and Punjabi teacher in April. Her five-year-old daughter Aradhya, a KG student in the school, is witness to the crime. Kaur was rushed to the Mohali civil hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police said Kaur got married to Harvinder Singh, 35, a travel agent from Barnala, in 2012 against her family’s wish. “She, along with Harvinder, moved to France in 2013. She had come back to India in 2018,” police said.

Police said in France, Sarabjit came to know that Harvinder was already married there. “Kaur returned from France in 2018 ans was living her parents.”

“We are investigating the case and the guilty will be arrested soon,” said Amandeep Singh, Kharar Sadar SHO.