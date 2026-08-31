Woman shot dead inside her home in UP's Kanpur, cops suspect sister's husband

A woman was shot dead inside her house in the Cantonment area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Sunday night, allegedly in front of her three-year-old daughter. Two men entered the house near Shakti Chauraha, shot her in the abdomen and fled on a motorcycle, police said. A forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence. DCP (East) Satyajit Gupta said four teams had been formed to trace the suspects. (Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times/ representative)

According to the family, the victim, identified as 28-year-old Chandni, was having dinner with her younger sister, Anjali, when the two men arrived and asked about their other sister, Sarojini. When Chandni objected to their questioning, one of the men allegedly abused her and shot her before fleeing with his accomplice.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police and family members rushed Chandni to KPM hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

A forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence. DCP (East) Satyajit Gupta said four teams had been formed to trace the suspects.

The family suspects the killing is linked to a dispute between Sarojini and her estranged husband, Santosh, who lives in Kallupurwa, Unnao.

Police are conducting raids to trace the suspects. Gupta said the accused would be arrested soon.

What family says According to the victim's family, the incident stemmed from an earlier altercation that evening between Chandni's younger sister, Sarojini and her husband, Santosh. The couple, living separately for nearly two years due to a marital dispute, has had a court case pending since 2024.

Police said Santosh allegedly visited his in-laws' house around 5 pm and got into an argument with Sarojini, during which she allegedly slapped him, PTI reported.

Three persons have been detained for questioning, while police teams have been formed to trace the remaining suspects, cops told the news agency, adding that the victim's family has filed a complaint and legal proceedings are underway.

According to preliminary investigations, the shooting appears to be linked to the long-standing marital dispute between Sarojini and Santosh. However, the exact sequence of events and the roles of each suspect are still being verified, police said.