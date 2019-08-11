Woman stabs husband to death with help of her lover, sister; all 3 arrested

india

A married woman with the help of her paramour and minor sister is alleged to have stabbed her husband to death in Prem Nagar locality of Kota in the early hours of Sunday morning. All three have been arrested by police.

Udhyog Nagar police station received a call about the murder of one Mahaveer Bairwa, a daily wage labourer, at his house in Prem Nagar. He was 27.

Anita Duhan, Circle and IPS officer, said that when police reached the house of Mahaveer, his wife Yashoda, 24 informed them that three men entered the house, threw chilli powder in her husband’s eyes and stabbed him to death. They also ran away with Rs 18,000 and her mangalsutra.

Besides Yashoda, her 17-year-old sister and the couple’s two kids were present in the house when the crime took place.

“Contradictory statements, spread of red chilli powder from kitchen towards the dead body of Mahaveer and bite marks on the hands of Yashoda raised suspicion on the statements of Mahaveer’s wife, sister,” officer Duhan said.

After detailed probe, Yashoda finally admitted committing murder of Mahaveer with the help of her paramour named Om Prakash Bairwa, 23, and her sister.

All of them stabbed Mahaveer multiple times, Yashoda told the police.

The police arrested Yashoda and her sister and also got hold of absconding Om Prakash from his rented house in Prem Nagar colony.

Yashoda has confessed to the police that she was in an extra-marital affair with Om Prakash for the last four years.

Meanwhile, the police handed over the dead body of Mahaveer to his parents after autopsy.

